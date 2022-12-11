 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:40 PM CST until SUN 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

