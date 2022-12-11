Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:40 PM CST until SUN 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
Get ready for a wet day with lots of rain and occasionally some snow mixing in. Though we'll dry out tonight, showers will make a comeback on Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
With a cold front arriving this evening and an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With low pressure areas to our south and north, lots of clouds today and still an opportunity for rain. Find out when the chance for showers begins and ends and what's in store for Wednesday here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, …
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …