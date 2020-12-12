 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Advisory from 3PM CST SAT until 9AM CST SUN. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

