Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
