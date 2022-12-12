Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.