 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts