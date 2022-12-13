The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
Get ready for a wet day with lots of rain and occasionally some snow mixing in. Though we'll dry out tonight, showers will make a comeback on Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
