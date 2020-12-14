 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.91. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 12AM CST MON until 12PM CST MON. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts