Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
