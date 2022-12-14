Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.