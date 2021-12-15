Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.