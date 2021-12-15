 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts