Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
This evening in Munster: Clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. The foreca…
For the drive home in Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
For the drive home in Munster: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Thunder possible. Low 38F…
Munster's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomor…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling fo…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for thi…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…