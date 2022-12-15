Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.