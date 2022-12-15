Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready for a wet day with lots of rain and occasionally some snow mixing in. Though we'll dry out tonight, showers will make a comeback on Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Still lots of clouds, but dry today. Showers will come back tonight though and stick around through Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees.…
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday…
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, …