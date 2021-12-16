Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
