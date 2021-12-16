Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.