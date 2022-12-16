Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.