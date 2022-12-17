It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN
