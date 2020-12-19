 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

