Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST.