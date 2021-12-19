Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.