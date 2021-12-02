 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CST until THU 4:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

