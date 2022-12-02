Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Munster, IN
