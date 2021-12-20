Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Sunday, with temperatures in the 30…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wind…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Munster's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a ni…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.