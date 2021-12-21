Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.