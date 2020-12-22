Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2020 in Munster, IN
