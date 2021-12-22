 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

