It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN
