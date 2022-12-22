Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.