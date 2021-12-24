Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Munster, IN
