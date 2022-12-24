 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

