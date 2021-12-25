Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.