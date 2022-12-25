It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN
