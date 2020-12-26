Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.37. 11 degrees i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 9.18. We'll see a low temp…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.91. We'll see a low tem…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of…