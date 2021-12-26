Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Northwest Indiana's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Northwest Indiana today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. C…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted f…