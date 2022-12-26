Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 6-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.