It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 6-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow, strong winds, and extreme cold will be pushing in Thursday and sticking around through Saturday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Just isolated snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.