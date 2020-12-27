Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.37. 11 degrees i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 9.18. We'll see a low temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is …
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…