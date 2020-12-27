 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts