Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Munster, IN

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.