It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, for Lake County and all portions of Illinois located north of Interstate 80.
