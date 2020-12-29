Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Munster, IN
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
