Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, for Lake County and all portions of Illinois located north of Interstate 80.
A combination of snow and rain will likely slow traffic across the area today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Northwest Indiana today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for…
This evening in Munster: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW…
Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It should reach …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.