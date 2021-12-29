 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts