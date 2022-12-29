Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Munster, IN
