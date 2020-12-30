Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 3:00 PM CST. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Munster, IN
