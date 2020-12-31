It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Munster, IN
