Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.