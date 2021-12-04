 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

