Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
Temperatures and winds will spike ahead of a cold front arriving this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Northwest Indiana until 3 p.m. Track the wind and rain in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
