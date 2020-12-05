Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 3PM CST SAT. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.