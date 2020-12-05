Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 3PM CST SAT. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!