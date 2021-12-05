Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN
