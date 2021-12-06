 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

