Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
With a cold front arriving this evening and an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With low pressure areas to our south and north, lots of clouds today and still an opportunity for rain. Find out when the chance for showers begins and ends and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Mu…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph…