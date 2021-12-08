It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Models are su…
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.