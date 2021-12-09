Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepa…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.