Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

