The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN
