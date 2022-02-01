 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

