Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

