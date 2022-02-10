It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 25 degrees is today's low. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Few if any breaks from the snow are expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday and travel will be nearly impossible at times. Here's the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempera…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 2 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance o…
Heavy snow is expected to cause a travel nightmare for the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.